The Malta Football Association published the first round fixtures of the BOV Premier League that will get underway on Friday, August 19.

This season the Premier League will return to its ‘old format’ as 14 teams will be competing in this year’s championship. They will face each other twice in a round-robin format.

The first match of the season will be played at the National Stadium on Friday August 19 when Birkirkara take on Sirens at 6.30pm.

The plum fixture of Match Day 1 will be played afterward as Valletta will take on champions Hibernians, with the match kicking off at 8.45pm.

Balzan and Żebbuġ Rangers will also be in action on Friday, August 19 when they face off at the Centenary Stadium at 7.30pm.

The remaining four matches from Match Day 1 will be played on Saturday, August 20.

