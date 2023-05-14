Malta has a vibrant athletic community which has the luxury of being able to choose from a myriad of sporting competitions throughout the year.

These events are significant to the country as they promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Whilst recently, sport has been playing an increasingly essential role within the Maltese community, the take-up of sport – be it for leisure or competitive activity – still remains an area that requires more attention.

Particularly in light of a recent Eurobarometer survey showing that Malta’s sedentary lifestyle remains a matter of concern.

Encouragingly though local authorities have been giving the subject more attention, whereby promotional activity focusing on sport as a means of creating a healthy and active lifestyle has been ongoing.

