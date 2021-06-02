Birkirkara St Joseph issued a statement to announce that the club’s request to host Open Water Swimming and triathlon events has been declined by the health authorities.

Birkirkara St Joseph were expected to organise an open water swimming competition on Monday and then were set to host a triathlon sprint race on June 13.

However, BSJ said that despite setting up protocols that were accepted by the authorities last year, they were denied a permit to host competitions.

“It is with immense disappointment that Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club’s request to host Open Water Swimming and Triathlon events (both sanctioned by their respective Federations) has been declined,” the club said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta