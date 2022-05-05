Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club will kick off its summer of sport on Sunday when the first, of the four-race, Go&Fun Sprint Triathlon Series will take place on the Salina Coast Road.

The Go&Fun Sprint Triathlon Series is spread over four triathlon races. Each race consists of a 750m swim, 20km cycle, and 5km run. #Triathletes taking part in the Sprint Triathlon Series, sanctioned by the Malta Triathlon Federation, will be eligible for points in the Triathlete of the Year Scheme.

In the meantime, the Club will also be hosting the Youth Triathlon Series. The series is much anticipated particularly since these haven’t been hosted in a while due to a lack of permits.

Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club also announced its partnership with the Malta Community Chest Fund, as the club's official charitable institution throughout the current year.

