The race for a top-four berth in this season’s Premier League faces a significant chapter this weekend when Birkirkara take on Sliema Wanderers at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 2pm).

This week, the Stripes leapfrogged the Wanderers into fourth place after a hard-fought 2-0 win over Valletta that pushed them one point clear of today’s opponents and although there are still ten matches still to be played, the winner this afternoon’s match will surely strike a psychological blow in this year’s quest for a top four placing.

Although finishing fourth in the BOV Premier League does not guarantee an automatic berth in next summer’s Europa League qualifier, however, should the FA Trophy be won by a team who placed in the top three placings in the league would automatically promote the fourth placed side to European football.

Birkirkara come into this match on the back of a very hectic week which saw lose to Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans last weekend before producing the right reaction by defeating Valletta in midweek.

