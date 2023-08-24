A new women’s football season is set to start as the 2023/2024 Assikura Women’s League gets underway on Thursday with Birkirkara eyeing a sixth consecutive title.

This year’s revamped campaign will see the national championship start in August instead of September while the eight teams will play a total of 23 games instead of 18.

A new format has been implemented as well, as the eight teams will play against each other in a round-robin format in the opening couple of rounds.

