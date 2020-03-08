GŻIRA UNITED 0

BIRKIRKARA 2

Prado 25, Capel 86

In-form Birkirkara extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they scored on either side of half-time to beat Gżira United 2-0.

The Stripes, therefore maintain the challenge for a place in the UEFA Europa League this summer as they now move fifth, one point ahead of Gżira and two behind Sirens.

For the Maroons, this was yet another disappointing result, considering that they have lost four out of their last six matches.

With Enrico Pepe and Matthew Guillaumier both ruled out through suspension for Birkirkara, Andre Paus named Kurt Zammit and Roderick Briffa in the starting line-up with Zammit playing as central defender, deputising for Pepe.

For Gżira, Wilfried Domoraud was preferred to Amadou Samb while Hamed Kone replaced the suspended Fernando Barbosa. Gianmarco Conti took Barbosa’s role at the back.

The Stripes held the initiative in the early stages, going close after just two minutes with an angled shot by Yannick Yankam from the right which was parried by Haber.

Gżira coach Paul Zammit, who was celebrating his 400th Premier League game, was forced to make one change replacing Marco Criaco with Karl Pulo after just fifteen minutes.

Roderick Briffa tried his luck with a shot from outside the area which was saved by the Gżira goalkeeper in two attempts on 23 minutes.

Two minutes later, Birkirkara forged ahead. It was a great goal by Caio Henrique Prado whose fine rising shot from the right, outside the area, gave Haber no chance.

The Maroons replied with a Hamed Kone freekick from the right which was turned into a corner by Hogg on 31 minutes. Three minutes from the end of the first half, it was the turn of Justin Haber to perform a good save, turning a fine freekick by Claudio Bonnani into a corner.

In the second half, the Maroons showed remarkable improvement. Kone hit the side netting with a freekick from the right on 48 minutes but four minutes later, Falcone controlled the ball inside the area and hit low with his conclusion ending just wide.

Mid-way through the second half, Paul Zammit replaced Muscat with Samb in their bid to strengthen the forward line and Rodolfo Soares abandoned pitch injured and was substituted by Gatt Baldacchino.

On 69 minutes, Kone concluded a good run by rounding a defender and testing the Birkirkara goalkeeper with a shot from outside the area which was parried by Hogg on 69 minutes.

However, four minutes from time, Birkirkara sealed the issue with a second goal. Substitute Diego Capel, who had just replaced Caio Henrique, pounced on the ball following a throw in by Cain Attard on the right, beat Gatt Baldacchino on the run and hit low – a shot which Haber could only deflect into the net.