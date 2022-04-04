BIRKIRKARA 3

Bevis 18, 60

Montebello 23

GUDJA UNITED 0

Birkirkara

D. Fernandes-6.5, E. Pepe-6, L. Montebello-6.5, P. Mbong-7 (74 C. Bonanni), K. Zammit-6, R. Scicluna-6, O. Carniello, L. Aguirre-6 (74 J. Nsumoh), K. Bevis-7.5 (80 Y. Yankam), J. Macedo-6.5, D. Venancio-6.5.

Gudja United

G. Zammit-6, M. Muchardi-6 (69 H. Vella), A. Friggieri-6, R. Soares-5.5, L. Cremona-6 (80 G. Mensah), J. Arthur-5, N. Tabone-6 (57 K. Gatt), J. Bolanos-6, N. Dzalamidze-5 (69 J. Grioli), G. Nikabadze-5 (80 T. Nagamatsu), M. Dias-6.

Referee Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Arthur, Carniello.

Red card: Carniello (B) 76.

BOV Player of the match Kylian Bevis (Birkirkara).

Two goals in the space of five first half minutes put Birkirkara on their way to a comfortable victory over Gudja United and reclaim third place in the standings.

After watching Gżira United and Ħamrun Spartans claiming impressive wins over Floriana and Hibernians, the onus was on the Stripes to claim the three points and regain control in the race to a third-place finish in the standings.

And Birkirkara took little time to assure themselves of the spoils as they raced onto a two-goal lead inside the first 23 minutes and from then on there was no way back for Gudja United.

