Birkirkara and Swieqi United are the two teams that will contend the first major silverware of the season when they will rub shoulders in Wednesday’s Assikura Women’s Super Cup.

This coveted trophy makes its return in the domestic season’s agenda after an absence of two consecutive years due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had disrupted the timetable of the local competitions.

The Stripes, winners of the first ever edition back in 2005, will be vying for a sixth success that would put them just one shy from the all-time winning record held by Hibernians.

