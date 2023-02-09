Birkirkara and Swieqi United continued their winning form as they recorded victories in Matchday 14 of the Assikura Women’s League.

It was the final women’s league round of fixtures before the February international window with Malta set to make their debut under the new guidance of Manuela Tesse.

The Italian coach will lead the team in a couple of international friendlies against Luxembourg on February 17 and February 20, at the Centenary Stadium.

