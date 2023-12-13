Following the heroics of the Malta national team in the UEFA Nations League, local women’s football will take centre stage again on Wednesday when Birkirkara and Swieqi will contend the first silverware of the season – the Assikura Women’s Super Cup (kick-off: 3pm).

These two teams carry contrasting ambitions as Birkirkara will be looking to join Hibernians with a record seventh title while Swieqi are seeking their maiden Super Cup victory, having lost it last year.

In fact, Birkirkara have won the previous two editions – 2019 and 2022 after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, beating Swieqi 2-0 in last year’s final.

“It is a very important game because there is a trophy on the line,” Birkirkara coach Jose Borg told the Times of Malta.

“While in the league you can recover points that you lose along the road, in a final you cannot afford a single mistake with our sole objective being to lift the Super Cup.”

