Birkirkara, Swieqi United and Raiders Lija secured their semi-finals berth in the Women’s Knock-Out competition.

The women’s domestic cup, returning after an absence of two years, was launched with a trio of Round 1 fixtures which determined the three semi-finalists joining Mtarfa in the final four.

Mtarfa, who advanced directly to the semi-finals after being given a bye in the draw, will face Swieqi.

