Birkirkara managed to peg back Swieqi United and keep their four-point lead in the Assikura Women’s League after the two teams cancelled each other out last Thursday.

The Owls, who are now unbeaten in three league games against Birkirkara this season, managed to forge ahead through a Karima Abdulai’s header from close-range.

Their joy was cut short when Birkirkara levelled terms through Marta Grosso on the hour mark.

