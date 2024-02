Arianna Del Moral scored twice and Sara Saliba followed up with a second-half goal to hand Birkirkara a crucial victory over title rivals Swieqi United in Thursday’s head-to-head.

This win sees Birkirkara open an eight-point lead over Swieqi and with four games left, the Stripes have one hand on a seventh straight title, their 12th overall.

Jose Borg’s side broke the deadlock early through Arianna Del Moral, who had also scored against Swieqi in December’s Super Cup final.

