The stakes are high as Birkirkara and Swieqi United will rub shoulders against each other in this week’s Top Four clash between the two Assikura Women’s League title challengers.

Pacesetters Birkirkara lead the way with 45 points but after last week’s stalemate against Mġarr United, their gap was cut down to five points.

This comes after Swieqi took advantage from Birkirkara’s slip to beat Hibernians and move to 40 points.

