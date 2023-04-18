Birkirkara are one point away from securing their 11th Assikura Women’s League title as they return to action this week following the April’s international window.

During the national team break, Manuela Tesse’s Malta secured a straight victory under the Italian’s guidance after beating Estonia 2-1, thanks to a stoppage-time stunner by Durham Women’s Maria Farrugia.

The national team’s squad had several Birkirkara representatives who will now turn their attentions on the domestic league where the Stripes will face Raiders Lija in this week’s game.

