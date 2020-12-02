Birkirkara and Tarxien Rainbows will be gunning for more valuable points in the Premier League when they face off at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

Both the Stripes and the Rainbows head into the match in high spirits following eye-catching performances at the weekend which saw them pick up valuable points in their bid to move away from the lower places in the standings.

On Saturday, Birkirkara played their first match since returning from a mandatory four-week quarantine and took little time to shrug off any concern of their fitness level with a clinical performance against an in-form Gudja United side.

In fact, Andre Paus’s boys struck three times in the first half to complete a dominant performance against the southerners and pick up only their second victory in the Premier League this season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta