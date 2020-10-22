Birkirkara women were handed a stern test in the upcoming Women’s Champions League first qualifying round after the draws were held in Nyon, on Thursday.

The Stripes were drawn away at Romanian champions Olimpia Cluj.

The first qualifying round will take place on November 3 and November 4 after the 2020/2021 schedule had to be rescheduled following the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted the previous campaign dates.

