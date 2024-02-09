Birkirkara and Valletta will be desperate to take all points when the two old rivals meet in the Premier League at the National Stadium on Friday (kick-off: 7pm).

Both teams head into the match desperate for the three points for contrasting reasons.

Birkirkara have no margin of error in their bid to put themselves back in contention for a top-three finish and a place in European football next season.

On the other hand, Valletta are looking to move away from the relegation places and will be keen to pick up more valuable points against the Stripes.

The match comes just over two days after both teams were in action in the FA Trophy with contrasting results as Birkirkara needed extra-time to overcome Sirens while Valletta were beaten by Mosta.

