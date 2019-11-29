Birkirkara resumed their league commitments with a win while Mġarr United returned to winning ways after the Swieqi United defeat in the latest programme from the domestic championship.

Mġarr bounced back from their loss to Swieqi when they eased past Hibernians 8-0 to remain on top with the Stripes on 13 points. Birkirkara, though, have a game in hand.

Against Mosta, Birkirkara coach Melania Bajada handed a rare start to young goalkeeper Maya Cachia as well as Samantha Zarb, Valentina Rapa and Simone Buttigieg.

As expected, Birkirkara dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities but struggled to find a way past Mosta goalkeeper Giulia D’Antuono, who kept the Stripes at bay for long spells during the game.

Nonetheless, Birkirkara managed to open the score in the first 45 minutes through Loza Abera.

After the change of ends, Birkirkara continued to press forward and found a second goal through Tracy Theuma. The match looked heading towards another comfortable win for Birkirkara but Mosta pulled one back through Leah Alice Ayres.

Yet, the Stripes managed to restore their two-goal lead through Abera before the Ethiopian and Esther Anu added two more goals to wrap up a 5-1 win. After this hat-trick, Abera has now moved to second place in the scorers’ list on eight goals.

The leading scorer in the division is Haley Bugeja who further rubberstamped her reputation when she netted four goals in Mġarr’s crushing 8-0 win over Hibernians.

Bugeja, last year’s top scorer, has now scored 12 of Mġarr's 28 goals.

Mġarr’s other scorers on the day were Brenda Borg, Francesca Chircop and former Swieqi duo Yolande Attard and Emma Zammit.

Elsewhere, Kirkop United secured their first win of the season after beating Raiders Għargħur 2-1.

NEXT FIXTURES

TUESDAY

Mosta Ground: 8.15pm Kirkop United vs Hibernians.

Dingli Ground: 8.15pm Swieqi United vs Mosta

Mġarr Ground: 8.15pm Birkirkara vs Raiders Għargħur.

Standings: Mġarr United (6 games played) 13; Birkirkara (5) 13; Swieqi United (5) 10; Raiders Għargħur (5) 5; Kirkop United (4) 3; Mosta (4) 2; Hibernians (5) 1.

MD7 bye: Mġarr United.