The first edition of the Christmas Volleyball Tournament, organised by Paola Volleyball Club, was held between December 18 and 19 at the Hibernians Sports Pavilion.

Paola, Birkirkara and Mġarr Volleyball teams participated in this first edition of the tournament.

In the first game, Birkirkara produced a strong display to beat Mġarr 3-0.

In the second game, Super League team Birkirkara battled their way through to beat Paola 3-2 (25-16, 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-12).

In the final match, Paola over Mġarr with the score of 3-1 (29-27, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22).

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt