Birkirkara women’s team have bolstered their squad with the arrival of a Canadian forward ahead of their commitments in the Champions League this month.
Sofia Grace Iaderosa, born in 2003, is a right-footed forward that hails from Canada. She is a versatile player who can also occupy both flanks as a winger as well.
She has recently been playing her football in Spain after featuring also in Canada and in the United States.
