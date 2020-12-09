The women’s league will return this week with three fixtures following the international break in which the Malta women’s national team took centre stage with two away victories at Georgia and Israel that capped a record-breaking UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign.



This week’s games will also see champions Birkirkara return to action after an absence of over a month as they take on Swieqi United in an important direct clash.



For Birkirkara, this will be the first match since their 3-0 win over Mġarr United on October 27.



A UEFA Women’s Champions League trip to Romania and the postponement of three league games due to the coronavirus pandemic after their Mġarr victory, the Stripes are now having to play four games in just 13 days, starting from tonight’s tie against the Oranges.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.