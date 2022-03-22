The second Matchday of the third and final round of the MFA Women’s League will see the top two teams of the championship take centre stage as the title race enters its final stage.

Leaders Birkirkara have a six-point cushion above second place Mġarr, with five games left as the Stripes are eyeing their 10th domestic title.

Melania Bajada’s Birkirkara will play on Wednesday when they cross swords with Kirkop United, at the Centenary Stadium.

