Birkirkara will have to wait at least until the next Matchday to make sure of their 11th domestic title despite beating Mtarfa 15-0 in this week’s outing.

The Stripes saw their celebrations delayed after Swieqi United, trailing Birkirkara by six points in second place, managed to defeat Mġarr United 3-0.

Jose Borg’s Birkirkara are now just one point away from sealing the title. They will face Raiders Lija in mid-April following the international window during which Malta will face Estonia in an international friendly.

