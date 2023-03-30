Birkirkara will have to wait at least until the next Matchday to make sure of their 11th domestic title despite beating Mtarfa 15-0 in this week’s outing.
The Stripes saw their celebrations delayed after Swieqi United, trailing Birkirkara by six points in second place, managed to defeat Mġarr United 3-0.
Jose Borg’s Birkirkara are now just one point away from sealing the title. They will face Raiders Lija in mid-April following the international window during which Malta will face Estonia in an international friendly.
More details on SportsDesk.
