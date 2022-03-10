MFA Women’s League pacesetters Birkirkara restored their six-point lead at the summit after registering a key victory against third-place Swieqi United in the last Match Day of round 2. Meanwhile, Mġarr United – who sit second – defeated San Ġwann whereas Kirkop United produced an important victory against in-form Raiders Lija.

To celebrate the International Women’s Day on Tuesday, the captains of each team were presented with flowers from both the Malta senior coach Mark Gatt and Frank Schembri, U-19’s coach, respectively.

In addition, in line with the Malta FA’s support to Ukraine and the condemnation of the Russian invasion, a banner brandishing the words ‘Football Unites and Support’ was held up prior to the game between Raiders and Kirkop at the Centenary Stadium.

