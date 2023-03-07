Defending champions Birkirkara take centre stage in Matchday 16 of the Assikura Women’s League as they will be involved in another intriguing clash, this time against Mġarr United.

The Stripes are in high spirits after their hard-fought win over Swieqi United last week, with Argentine forward Brisa Campos scoring the all-important goal.

Jose Borg’s team are now in total control of the championship race as with five games left, they boast a six-point gap above Judith Kuipers’ Swieqi United.

