Champions Birkirkara made a big step towards defending their Assikura Women’s League title successfully after beating Hibernians 3-0, moving seven points clear of Swieqi United.

Jose Borg’s Stripes scored a late first-half goal through an Alexis Espitia’s own goal which put them in the driving seat to secure this much-needed victory.

Birkirkara made sure of the win with late goals from Stephania Farrugia and Alishia Sultana with the latter now scoring nine goals in this campaign.

