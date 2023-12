Birkirkara broke little sweat to defeat Mtarfa and move four points clear of Swieqi United in the Assikura Women’s League.

The Stripes crossed swords with Mtarfa in a rescheduled fixture that capped the 2023 part of this season’s campaign of the women’s championship.

After pipping Hibernians to first in last weekend’s direct encounter, the Stripes needed to beat Mtarfa to cement their place at the top ahead of the final two games of Round Two which will resume in January.

