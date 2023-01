Birkirkara women’s team have opened a three-point lead at the top of the Assikura Women’s League after securing a comfortable 9-0 win over San Ġwann.

The Stripes played the second half against San Ġwann as they resumed the November encounter which was halted due to adverse weather.

Jose Borg’s were already leading by four goals when the game was abandoned last year.

More details on SportsDesk.