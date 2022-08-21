Birkirkara found the going tough in their UEFA Women’s Champions League opener after succumbing to a 4-0 defeat against SFK Sarajevo, champions of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

As a result on Sunday, the Stripes will now wrap up their commitments with a third-place ranking match in Group 7 against Glentoran of Northern Ireland, who lost 4-2 on penalties to Olimpija Cluj in their semi-final game, on Thursday.

Against the Bosnian side, coach Jose Borg handed debuts to three of their four newcomers in Italian pair Marta Grosso and Gaia Milan together with Canadian forward Sofie Iaderosa.

The rest of the starting formation was composed by the players who delivered the 10th domestic title last season.

Sarajevo forged ahead inside the opening 14 minutes, but coach Borg was pleased with his team’s reaction after going down so early in the game.

