Jose Borg is delighted to have picked up his first title at the helm of Birkirkara women’s team after winning the Super Cup following a 2-0 victory over Swieqi United.

The Maltese coach took over prior to the 2022/2023 season from Melania Bajada and one of his objectives is to help a winning side to improve even more and have a clear identity in their playing style.

Since their league opener, a 1-1 draw against Swieqi, Birkirkara have gradually improved and now are at the back of three positive results – wins against the Owls and Mġarr in the league and the Super Cup success.

