Birkirkara women’s team have claimed their first golden star after lifting their 10th domestic championship last season.

The Stripes went all 18 games unbeaten as they won 16 of them while a late draw in their league finale againt Swieqi United preserved their run of 69 games without a defeat as they matched the all-time record previously set by Hibernians.

Should they start the new 2022/2023 campaign on a positive note, Birkirkara will take control of the record while continue to establish their status as the team to beat in the Maltese game.

