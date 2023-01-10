Malta women champions Birkirkara have agreed terms with an Argentine forward from top-flight side Huracán, according to reports from Argentina.
Brisa Campos, 24, has reportedly put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2023/2024 season and is expected to join her new team mates in the training sessions as from next week.
“The truth is that I can’t believe it, I still don’t know what it means to play in the (UEFA) Champions League, maybe when I’m on top of the plane I’ll finish dreaming,” Campos said in a personal statement.
More details on SportsDesk.
