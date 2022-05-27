A stupendous goal by Canadian forward Patricia Lamanna and two late goals from Raina Giusti and Sara Saliba handed Birkirkara the women’s cup to secure a domestic double after beating Swieqi United in the final.

Birkirkara continued to stamp their dominance in this competition as this was their 16th cup triumph in their history. Moreover, they have now won the last four editions of this competition.

For the Owls, this was their first ever appearance in the cup final and produced a dominant 45 minutes in the first half. Yet, Birkirkara were the ones that put their hands on this trophy to follow up to their 10th domestic championship in style.

