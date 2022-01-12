Birkirkara women’s team are set to reinforce their attacking department with the signing of Canadian forward Patricia Lamanna.

The Toronto-born player has already joined Birkirkara’s training sessions and is set to be announced by the MFA Women’s League side in the coming days. Lamanna will be signing with Birkirkara until the end of the season with an option for the 2022/2023 campaign.

Despite boasting the league’s best attacking record with 34 goals, Birkirkara were looking to bring in a natural number 9 to their squad and in Lamanna they see the adequate profile to fill that role.

