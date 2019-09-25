Birkirkara women have bolstered their squad with the addition of forward Loza Abera Geinore.

Abera, 21, is an Ethiopia international who spent some time training with the Maltese champions before putting pen to paper on a deal with the Stripes.

Thrilled to announce that I have officially joined Maltese topflight side @Birkirkara_FC.



Challenge! pic.twitter.com/kDnEMVM44L — Loza Abera (@LozaAbera) August 30, 2019

The Ethiopia forward embarks in Malta after a remarkable stint at Adama City, in her native country. With Adama she won the Ethiopian championship in the 2018/2019 season.

In addition, Abera topped the Golden Boot award in the last four seasons as well.

"I am happy to join this club. I know that Birkirkara FC won the league for the last years, so I know that this is a big move for my career," Abera told the club's official website.

"Like every attacking player, my target is to score, especially important ones that can help the team. I hope that I will be able to help the team to win the league title again and play in the UEFA Women's Champions League."

All the paperwork with the Malta Football Association have been successfully registered, therefore Abera is available for selection for the Stripes' opening match against Hibernians on Wednesday, October 9.