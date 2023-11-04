MĠARR UNITED 0-2 BIRKIRKARA

Marta Grosso 28; Ann-Marie Said 90.

Birkirkara extended their perfect start to the 2023/2024 women’s league after defeating leaders Mġarr United 2-0.

The Stripes scored a goal in each half through Italian midfielder Marta Grosso and defender Ann-Marie Said to make it five wins from five league outings.

This victory, which keeps Birkirkara’s unbeaten league streak alive, propels the Stripes to 15 points as they now trail Hibernians with two points but with a couple of matches in hand.