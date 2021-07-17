Birkirkara women’s team are set to face Italian giants Juventus in a high-profile pre-season friendly in Turin on July 25, the Maltese club announced.

The Stripes are set to travel to northern Italy for a four-day training camp between July 24 and July 27, as they continue to prepare for their UEFA Women’s Champions League commitments.

Led by Melania Bajada, Birkirkara will meet Glasgow City in the first qualifying round next month.

On Friday, Birkirkara discovered their league fixtures as they chase their 10th domestic league. They will face debutants San Ġwann on opening day, pencilled for September 28.

