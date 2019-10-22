Joint-leaders Birkirkara and Mġarr United will be eyeing sole leadership when they face each other in tonight’s games from the Women’s League.

The key fixture between the Stripes and the Greens will have in stock quality and entertainment from which the women’s game on our shores can benefit.

Both teams have maximum points from their opening two outings and can bank on solid backlines with Birkirkara conceding just one goal while Mġarr’s Rachel Borg has recorded two clean sheets.

Upfront, both teams boast individual talent. Mġarr’s stalwart Brenda Borg grabbed a hat-trick against Mosta with newly-arrived Francesca Chircop scoring again after opening her account in her debut match. Forward Roxanne Micallef has also found the net twice in the league so far.

Birkirkara, on their part, scored 15 goals so far thanks to the contribution of their latest arrival, Loza Abera.

Abera, 22, comes with a distinguished pedigree as she is hailed as one of the brightest stars in African women’s football, in particular in her native Ethiopia.

In fact, Abera won the Ethiopian league Golden Boot four times in a row between 2015 and 2018.

She is also an Ethiopia international as they look to emulate the likes of 2019 Women’s World Cup participants South Africa in raising the profile of their game and reaching new heights.

Heading into her first European experience, there was a lot of expectations about her impact at Birkirkara but Abera did not disappoint as she scored a brace alongside two assists in her debut match against Hibernians.

“I am very happy because not only I managed to already open my account at Birkirkara, but to also score on my debut game,” Abera told Times of Malta.

Asked about how she has adapted to the Maltese game, Abera pointed out that it was not easy but the language of football is a universal one and helped her to settle quickly.

“It was not easy at first but football is a universal language so I still adapted” Abera explained.

“I always make sure to listen to my coach because eventually that will help me to understand more my team-mates whom I share the field with.”

As Birkirkara face Mġarr in their first big test of the season, the Ethiopian is relishing the chance to face such a strong side and is confident she can impose her game.

“I always respect my opponents but at the same time it is important that myself and the team play our game without fear,” she said.

After opening their 2019-20 season with a 1-1 draw against Raiders Għargħur, Swieqi United chalked up their first win after beating Hibernians last week.

Swieqi eye win

Swieqi are just two points away from top spot, and they have their sights sets on the three points to keep the pressure on the leaders.

Kirkop, on their part, have endured a tough start to the season with two successive defeats at the hands of Mġarr and Birkirkara.

After last week’s break, Raiders Għargħur return to action as they take on Mosta. The Għargħur-based team opened their season with a 1-1 stalemate and will be looking to chalk up their first win of the season.

On the other hand, Mosta lost their league opener to Mġarr and will be looking to pick their first points of the campaign.

TODAY’S MATCHES

MOSTA GROUND

Swieqi United vs Kirkop - 20.15

DINGLI GROUND

Raiders Għargħur vs Mosta - 20.15

MĠARR GROUND

Mġarr United vs Birkirkara - 20.15

Standings: Birkirkara, Mġarr United 6 points; Swieqi United 4; Raiders Għargħur 1; Mosta, Kirkop United, Hibernians 0.

MD3 bye: Hibernians.