Birkirkara have confirmed Miguel Angel Alba will be fined three months’ wages for misconduct after agreeing terms with Club Deportivo Jorge Wilstermann of Bolivia, hardly two weeks after joining the Stripes from Valletta.

The Argentine winger accepted the punishment and will return to training next Monday.

In a statement, the Stripes said that the club will honour the player’s contract and considers the matter as closed.

It said that the club has verified that the player’s mother health conditions needed close attention and did not sign any contract with Club Deportivo. Alba was quoted as saying by the club’s statement that his actions were dictated by his family’s situation.

Alba, 32, returned to Birkirkara this summer after a successful season with Valletta during which he was voted MFA Foreign Player of the year.