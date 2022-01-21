Birkirkara and Mġarr United launched their 2022 commitments with two victories which keep them joint-leaders in the MFA Women’s League.

Propelled by a Patrizia Lamanna hat-trick on her debut, Birkirkara cruised to victory after registering a 6-1 win against Kirkop United.

On the other hand, Mġarr scored a goal in each half through Francesca Chircop and Angelique Schembri to secure a 2-0 win over Raiders Lija.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.