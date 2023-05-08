Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco has been named Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for March 2023.

A fewer number of matches were played over March due to the international window during which the national team played the opening matches from Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Giovanni Tedesco managed to steer his team to two draws in the same month thus avoiding defeats and enabling the Stripes to keep alive their pursuit for European qualification.

Two identical 1-1 draws against Marsaxlokk and Mosta were enough for Tedesco to seal this individual prize in March and for the third time this campaign just over having also emerged as the winner in the August/September and January Motors Inc. Coach of the Month award.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt