Birkirkara FC forward Paul Mbong has accused a Senglea player of passing racist remarks against him during Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Cottonera outfit at the National Stadium.

The incident happened on 85 minutes when Mbong tackled from behind Andre Scicluna and both players were booked by referee Fyodor Zammit after confronting each other. As a result, Scicluna was shown the red card and it was his second booking of the match.

