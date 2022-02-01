Birkirkara and Mġarr United will take centre stage in this week’s slate of fixtures in the MFA Women’s League in the highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash.

The Stripes and the Greens will be meeting for the second time this season, in a game that will be held at the Centenary Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8.30pm).

In the corresponding fixture, both teams fired blanks in a thrilling 0-0 draw that left Birkirkara and Mġarr sharing top spot.

