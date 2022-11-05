Nirvana Ciavola Azzopardi.

It was 1998 and a young Nirvana Azzopardi entered her Żurrieq home with her friend Jonathan Shaw brimming with excitement – they had just managed to persuade the artistic director of Malta’s national theatre to stage a show featuring modern music.

It would be called Teatru Unplugged.

“Teatru Unplugged remains Niri’s and Jonathan’s baby,” said her father, Joe Azzopardi.

“It’s been 25 years now. Since her untimely demise nine years ago, Teatru Unplugged has become a yearly tribute to her which we look forward to and never miss and we enjoy participating in. To me, this means that Nirvana is still shining from the beyond.”

We wanted to create something different – bring modern music to the theatre - Jonathan Shaw

Television personality and mother-of-two Nirvana Ciavola Azzopardi died in October 2013 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

This month, APS Teatru Unplugged marks its 25th anniversary with the 23rd edition of the concert – as two years had to be skipped due to the pandemic.

Platform for new performers

Twenty-five years later, the event is still a staple in Malta’s cultural calendar. Apart from serving as a platform for new performers and artists, for the past nine years it has also provided a space in which to remember Nirvana.

Her father recalls the very beginning: “It was 1998 and we were living in Żurrieq at the time. I remember Nirvana coming home with Jon all excited saying: ‘We managed to convince Mr Anthony Cassar Darien. We will be organising a concert with a difference. A first at the Teatru Manoel.’

“Their idea was to have a mix between classical and modern music while introducing young talent.”

Shaw remembers it all very clearly.

“There was an article in the paper about how the Manoel Theatre was struggling to attract a younger audience. We wanted to create something different – bring modern music to the theatre,” he said.

A radical new concept

“Back then, it was very radical. It was a whole new concept. Even the very fact that we had multiple acts in one night was different.

“Since then it has kept the same formula – four or five acts in a fast-moving evening.”

This year’s acts will include The Crowns, Stoned, This.Co, singer and violinist Gabriella Azzopardi and Renzo Spiteri with singer and guitarist Charlie Busuttil and Italian guitarist Fabrizio Fedele.

Spiteri, who is the artistic director of APS Teatru Unplugged, said: “I have chosen a blend of new and experienced talent which I am pretty sure that it will go down well with our patrons.

“In all these years, I have seen the growth of not just the event but also of unknown talent that started right here and that went on to pave fruitful musical careers. This makes me very proud,” he added.

APS Teatru Unplugged will be held on November 11 and 12.