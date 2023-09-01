Carlos Sainz gave himself a welcome birthday present on Friday by finishing fastest for Ferrari in the second practice session at the Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

Spaniard Sainz, who turned 29 on Friday, clocked the top time of one minute, 21.355 seconds at Monza in a session which was bookended by two red flags after incidents involving Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Sainz finished just 0.19sec ahead of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll to give the Scuderia hope of a good weekend on home turf after another troubled season which has left them miles behind dominant Red Bull,

Sainz trails reigning champion and runaway leader Max Verstappen by a whopping 237 points in the drivers’ championship and is yet to claim a podium finish this season.

