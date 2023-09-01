Carlos Sainz gave himself a welcome birthday present on Friday by finishing fastest for Ferrari in the second practice session at the Formula One Italian Grand Prix.

Spaniard Sainz, who turned 29 on Friday, clocked the top time of one minute, 21.355 seconds at Monza in a session which was bookended by two red flags after incidents involving Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Sainz finished just 0.19sec ahead of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll to give the Scuderia hope of a good weekend on home turf after another troubled season which has left them miles behind dominant Red Bull,

Sainz trails reigning champion and runaway leader Max Verstappen by a whopping 237 points in the drivers’ championship and is yet to claim a podium finish this season. 

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.