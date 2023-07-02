Malta’s local crowdfunding platform Zaar has launched a new service that could make your next birthday gift transform lives and support the causes that matter most to you.

Zaar’s Birthday Campaigns service offers a new way to celebrate by making a difference to a charitable organisation of your choice through crowdfunding.

Through your birthday crowdfunding campaign on Zaar, your family, friends and well-wishers can quickly and easily contribute from wherever they are in the world to your chosen organisation, instead of sending you a traditional gift. Together, their generous donations can make a huge impact: the ultimate ‘Happy Birthday’!

Transparent solution for raising funds

“At Zaar, we believe that birthdays should not be just about receiving gifts, but also about spreading joy and making a difference in the lives of others,” said Giselle Borg Olivier, Zaar CEO. “As per Zaar’s name – alluding to the word ‘small’ in Maltese – we know that every contribution, no matter how big or small, can help achieve remarkable results. Crowdfunding offers a proper and transparent solution for raising funds that enables us to reach a wider audience and through which we can make a real, positive change. What better birthday gift than the gift of giving?”

Simple to set up, your birthday crowdfunding campaign on Zaar will raise funds for any locally-registered and compliant cause, voluntary organisation or charity you care about, in honour of your birthday. Get in touch with Zaar at least one week before the launch of your birthday campaign, so that Zaar can inform your chosen organisation that you would like to crowdfund in their name and you can prepare your crowdfunding page. Birthday campaigns will remain open for a month, after which, all funds raised will be sent directly to your chosen cause.

“Zaar’s Birthday Campaigns service turns a personal celebration into something even bigger: an opportunity to use the power of collective giving to support and uplift individuals or communities in need,” concluded Borg Olivier.

To set up your Birthday Crowdfunding Campaign or donate to one of Zaar’s Birthday Campaigns, visit www.zaar.com.mt.