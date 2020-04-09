All birth registrations can be made by post until new Public Registry software is developed to enable online registrations, Identity Malta said on Thursday.

Parents used to be able to register their babies at Mater Dei hospital but when the service was suspended due to the coronavirus, they were being told to go to the Public Registry Office in Valletta.

This became a concern as families with newborns had been advised by doctors to stay indoors.

Identity Malta said the new procedure would stay in place until further notice.

Parents were advised to first contact the Public Registry Office on localnotifications.pubreg@gov.mt and then send documents by registered mail to the Public Registry, Local Notifications Section, Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta.

The required documents are: Filled in Declaration for Notification of Birth form;

The original certificate of birth issued by the hospital and signed by the midwife; a copy of the parents’ identity cards as applicable; a cheque or money order made payable to Identity Malta for €2.60. Payment can also be made via bank transfer on: Bank Account: 40010408403; IBAN Number: MT70VALL22013000000040010408403 or SWIFT Code: VALLMTMT

A bank receipt copy or payment confirmation should be sent when payments are made by bank transfers.

Upon receipt of the documents, the Public Registry will mail the Act of Birth for the parents’ verification and signature. Once signed, the parents are required to send the document by registered mail addressed to the Public Registry.

Pregnant women in quarantine

The Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate said women who are in quarantine and in their last four weeks of pregnancy, should contact a doctor on 79705013 or 79705034.

Arrangements have been made for them to have a check-up at Mater Dei.