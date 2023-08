The beach off FM Ferretti Street in Birżebbuġa, has been reopened for bathers, after it was closed last week because of a sewage overflow.

The Environmental Health Directorate said in a statement that over the past few days, repeated sampling of seawater indicated that the site was once again fit for bathing.

It was therefore lifting its health warning.

More information on 2133 7333 or wrau.ehd@gov.mt